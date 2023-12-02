'Kicked and dragged': FIR filed after group assaults four from Manipur in Delhi, says report
A viral video showed four people from Manipur being assaulted by a group in Delhi. An FIR was filed, and charges include sexual assault.
Four people from Manipur were allegedly "punched, kicked and dragged" by a group of eight people in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Thursday night. A first information report (FIR) was filed in connection with the matter as the video of the incident went viral on social media.