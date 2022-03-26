Delhi: Manish Sisodia to present annual budget for FY 2022-23 today

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday, March 26.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday, March 26.
After the annual budget, the minister will present the Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2012-22.
After the annual budget, the minister will present the Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2012-22.
After that, Sisodia will introduce the "The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022" in the assembly.
After that, Sisodia will introduce the "The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022" in the assembly.
The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on March 23 and will conclude on March 29.
The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on March 23 and will conclude on March 29.
For the budget 2022-23, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had asked the people of Delhi to be a part of the budget-making process, urging them to send suggestions to the Finance Department through its website. The AAP government had introduced participatory budgeting in Delhi. The government received more than 5,000 suggestions as well as an array of opinions.
For the budget 2022-23, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had asked the people of Delhi to be a part of the budget-making process, urging them to send suggestions to the Finance Department through its website. The AAP government had introduced participatory budgeting in Delhi. The government received more than 5,000 suggestions as well as an array of opinions.
Last year, the Delhi government had called its budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Deshbhakti Budget. Under it, the government had allotted 25% of the funds to education.
Last year, the Delhi government had called its budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Deshbhakti Budget. Under it, the government had allotted 25% of the funds to education.
On Friday, Sisodia tabled the Outcome Budget 2021-22 in the assembly highlighting achievements of top-performing departments like education, transport, health, and finance.
On Friday, Sisodia tabled the Outcome Budget 2021-22 in the assembly highlighting achievements of top-performing departments like education, transport, health, and finance.
Listing achievements of different departments, Sisodia said that more than three crore women availed the facility of free travel in public transport buses in Delhi in 2021-22. The free bus ride scheme for women was launched by the AAP government in 2019.
Listing achievements of different departments, Sisodia said that more than three crore women availed the facility of free travel in public transport buses in Delhi in 2021-22. The free bus ride scheme for women was launched by the AAP government in 2019.
In the last budget, the Kejriwal dispensation proposed building new classrooms in schools and has developed 13,181 new rooms in Delhi government schools till December 2021. The enrollment in Delhi government schools has increased from 15 lakh to 18 lakh students, Sisodia said.
In the last budget, the Kejriwal dispensation proposed building new classrooms in schools and has developed 13,181 new rooms in Delhi government schools till December 2021. The enrollment in Delhi government schools has increased from 15 lakh to 18 lakh students, Sisodia said.
Under the 'Desh ke Mentor' programme, 50,000 mentors have volunteered to guide over one lakh students, while 80 acres of land has been notified at Hirankudna for the Delhi Sports University that will start training 250 budding sportspersons soon, he said.
Under the 'Desh ke Mentor' programme, 50,000 mentors have volunteered to guide over one lakh students, while 80 acres of land has been notified at Hirankudna for the Delhi Sports University that will start training 250 budding sportspersons soon, he said.
Sisodia said according to a survey conducted directly with 2,500 patients who visited Mohalla Clinics, 90% said they were satisfied with the services at the clinics.
Sisodia said according to a survey conducted directly with 2,500 patients who visited Mohalla Clinics, 90% said they were satisfied with the services at the clinics.
On Covid vaccination, Sisodia said the entire population of Delhi has received the first dose while 90% have received the second dose.
On Covid vaccination, Sisodia said the entire population of Delhi has received the first dose while 90% have received the second dose.
In the transport sector, Delhi has become the first Union Territory to cross 10% share of electric vehicles in new vehicle registrations by February 2022, he said.
In the transport sector, Delhi has become the first Union Territory to cross 10% share of electric vehicles in new vehicle registrations by February 2022, he said.
The outcome budget is an annual exercise of the Kejriwal government that seeks to ensure complete transparency and accountability in public spending.
The outcome budget is an annual exercise of the Kejriwal government that seeks to ensure complete transparency and accountability in public spending.