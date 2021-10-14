Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at AIIMS to meet former PM Manmohan Singh

Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at AIIMS to meet former PM Manmohan Singh

Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at AIIMS to meet former PM Manmohan Singh
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Singh was admitted to AIIMS, yesterday, for evaluation of fever.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday arrived at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi to meet former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS, yesterday, for evaluation of fever.

After few hours of his admission, Singh was reported to be stable. 

More details awaited

