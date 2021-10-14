Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at AIIMS to meet former PM Manmohan Singh

Singh was admitted to AIIMS, yesterday, for evaluation of fever.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday arrived at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi to meet former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS, yesterday, for evaluation of fever.

After few hours of his admission, Singh was reported to be stable.

