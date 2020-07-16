Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Manufacture, storage and distribution of gutkha, pan masala banned for one more year
Food Safety Commissioner D N Singh issued a notification on the ban of these products

Delhi: Manufacture, storage and distribution of gutkha, pan masala banned for one more year

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST PTI

The city government's Food Safety Department has been issuing notification on the ban of gutkha and pan masala for the last four years

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the ban on manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and pan masala for one more year.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the ban on manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and pan masala for one more year.

Food Safety Commissioner D N Singh issued a notification on the ban of these products on Wednesday.

Food Safety Commissioner D N Singh issued a notification on the ban of these products on Wednesday.

"Commissioner (Food Safety), National Capital Territory of Delhi, prohibits in the interest of public health for a period of one year in NCT the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of tobacco which is either flavoured, scented or mixed with any of the said additives, and whether going by the name or form of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, kharra..." the notification read.

The city government's Food Safety Department has been issuing notification on the ban of gutkha and pan masala for the last four years.

However, there is no ban on cigarettes in the city.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

