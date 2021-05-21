Delhi does not have Covishield stock left to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Friday.

He added that many vaccination centres in the national capital will have to be shut on Friday due to a shortage of doses.

"We do not have Covisheild vaccines for the 18-44 age group and the available stock of Covaxin vaccine for the same age group will be consumed soon. Many vaccination centres will be closed today," said Jain.

The statement came a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena that due to a shortage of doses, more than 150 vaccination centres will have to be closed from Friday.

"As far as the 18-44 age group is concerned, till now the total vaccination stock we got is 8,17,690, out of which 7,49,100 have been used till Wednesday evening. So as of today morning, we have 68,590 doses," Atishi said on Thursday.

Atishi further stated that the national capital has only two days' Covaxin and nine days' Covishield stock left for people above the age of 45.

She said that Delhi received 50,000 doses of Covishield for the 45 plus age group on Thursday.

Black fungus in Delhi

Jain stated on Friday that Delhi has reported 197 cases of black fungus in government and private hospitals so far.

So far, over 7,000 people have been infected with the disease and over 200 have lost their lives across the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the state government will declare black fungus or mucormycosis an epidemic if the need arises.

He also said dedicated centres will be set up for the treatment of the fungal infection at three city government-run hospitals.

The Union health ministry has urged states and union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among Covid-19 patients.

