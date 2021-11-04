Delhi's Sadar Bazar , which is popular for its variety of goods available at cheap prices, saw huge crowds thronging the shops ahead of Diwali.

However, as people move ahead of last year's gloom, Covid-19 safety protocols were hardly being followed during the shopping spree, reported ANI.

A resident from Karol Bagh, Sonika, who had visited Sadar Bazar told the news agency that she was taking precautionary measures as far as possible in the crowded market.

"I am taking precautions. But, it is difficult to maintain social distance in such a crowd," she said.

Vivek, who reached Sadar Bazar for Diwali shopping, said that people have become careless in following Covid norms.

"We are trying as much as we can do here like wearing the mask properly, using sanitiser. But the carelessness about Covid can be clearly seen in the people. People have forgotten the bygone days," Vivek said.

Delhi reported 41 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. No death was recorded for the twelfth consecutive day due to the disease.

The Delhi Health Department said in its daily bulletin that the total count of Covid cases in the city has moved up 14,39,963 including 320 active cases.

Centre's guidelines amid festive season

Meanwhile, the central government had earlier last month released new Covid guidelines to contain the possible spread of the virus during the festive season.

It said that unregulated public movement without duly following Covid appropriate behaviour, especially in the context of festivities has often led to an upsurge in Covid cases.

“This is why it remains crucial for all of us not to let our guards down against Covid in view of the upcoming festive season," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

All states were advised to strictly enforce laid down guidelines for allowing festivities in a cautious, safe and Covid appropriate manner.

It further said that no mass gathering should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% Covid test confirmation rates.

“Necessary directions should be issued adequately in advance by the concerned state governments for practicing cautions during the festivities," said the government.

“There should be strict adherence to limits on public gatherings taking into account availability of space to ensure effective physical distancing," it added.

The Centre said that the already issued guidelines with respect to malls, local markets and places of worship, as made available on MoHFW website dated 30 November 2020 and 1 March 2021 should be strictly followed.

