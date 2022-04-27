With a sharp rise in COVID cases in Delhi, traders’ associations across the city had started practicing COVID-related protocols like regular sanitisation, proper masking etc. to ensure that these areas do not become coronavirus hotspots in the coming days.

The associations asserted that markets and market complexes are the first ones to be impacted by the COVID-led restrictions. Hence, they have decided to take action preemptively to avoid facing the worst of them. In the past couple of days, the number of active cases has gone up to 4,168 from 601 on April 11. However, the rate of hospitalisation is still low.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has said it is ensuring that all necessary precautions are followed in the markets and have urged all its members to take booster doses. "Outside the shops, we cannot do anything that is under Delhi government jurisdiction but inside shops, we have asked our members to take proper measures. Posters with dos and don'ts have been put up in the shops. All the necessary precautions are being taken," Atul Bhargava, the president of NDTA, told PTI.

"We have urged all our members to take booster doses. We held a meeting day before yesterday where we discussed all things that can be done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the area," he said.

From Palika Bazar to Chandni Chowk, traders are also taking measures to ensure masking is followed.

"As cases are increasing, we have started taking measures. We are announcing reminders at regular intervals for people to wear masks. We have asked guards to prevent the entry of customers who are not wearing masks. We are planning to organise a camp to give booster doses to people," said Darshan Lal Kakkar, president of Palika Bazaar Association.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal, told PTI they would be issuing a new circular in the coming days regarding COVID 19.

Another set of restrictions can impact the businesses severely and some may even go bankrupt.

"All the savings of traders over the last two years have gone. Traders were expecting the return of business after the Omicron wave but now cases have again started rising," Atul Bhargava rued.

(With inputs from agencies)