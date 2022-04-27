Delhi markets bring back mask mandate, other COVID protocols as cases spike

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has said it is ensuring that all necessary precautions are followed in the markets and have urged all its members to take booster doses. "Outside the shops, we cannot do anything that is under Delhi government jurisdiction but inside shops, we have asked our members to take proper measures. Posters with dos and don'ts have been put up in the shops. All the necessary precautions are being taken," Atul Bhargava, the president of NDTA, told PTI.

