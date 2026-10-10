Delhi markets shut amid CJP protest: Khan Market traders warn of ₹1.5 lakh daily loss per shop

Several prominent markets in Delhi remained closed on Saturday, October 10, amid the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, raising concerns over business losses.

Connaught Place, Palika Market, Khan Market, Janpath and Karol Bagh are among the key commercial areas where traders have decided to shut shops or advised establishments to remain closed, citing security concerns and possible disruption.

Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjiv Mehra told ANI businesses face high operating costs even when shops remain closed, with a single day’s closure potentially causing losses of ₹1–1.5 lakh per shop.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which Delhi markets were closed or advised to close during the CJP protest? ⌵ Connaught Place, Palika Market, Khan Market, Janpath and Karol Bagh were among the markets whose traders decided or advised shops to remain closed on Saturday, October 10. 2 Why did Delhi markets close during the CJP protest? ⌵ Traders cited security concerns and the risk of disruption or damage near the protest. Road closures, traffic jams and the possibility of reduced customer footfall also affected business decisions. 3 How much could Khan Market shops lose from a one-day closure? ⌵ Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjiv Mehra estimated losses of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per shop for a single day. Perishable goods can add to those losses. 4 Which Delhi markets were reported to remain open during the protest? ⌵ Traders in Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk said their markets would remain open, despite heightened security restrictions and metro station closures. 5 Should individual shops close if their market association advises it? ⌵ Market associations’ decisions are advisory and do not bind individual shopkeepers. The articles say individual establishments may decide whether to open or close depending on the situation.

“... we decided ourselves to keep it shut. Khan Market is among the first markets affected when protesters are stopped nearby, raising fears of damage to shops and property. Businesses in markets such as Khan Market, Connaught Place and South Extension face high costs, including rent and salaries, even when shops remain closed.”

“A single day's closure can cause losses of Rs1–1.5 lakh per shop. Perishable goods, such as fruits and groceries, add to the losses. I urge political parties to review their approach and hold peaceful protests away from busy commercial areas.”

Meanwhile, New Delhi Traders Association President Atul Bhargav said Connaught Place market will also remain closed today.

“...The protest-related disruptions have been affecting business for the past four to five days, with demonstrations by INDIA bloc members around Connaught Place causing road closures, traffic jams and inconvenience to the public,” Bhargav told ANI.

“The situation has become more serious today. The Cockroach Janata Party had announced a protest but was not granted permission. Given the possibility of the situation escalating, authorities have advised us to remain closed,” he added.

Delhi Police detains around 500 protestors Delhi Police on Saturday detained around 500 protesters, who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Sources said the protestors were detained across the New Delhi area, where police are using drones to monitor movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.

The protestors were detained from several places, including near Regal Cinema, Minto Bridge and near Akashwani Bhawan.

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said over 600 people with criminal records were also detained across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures.

The preventive action is aimed at ensuring that people with criminal backgrounds do not create a law-and-order situation during the proposed demonstration, the sources said.

Police are also keeping a close watch on the movements of certain people, who could mobilise crowds or influence others to participate in the proposed protest, the sources said.