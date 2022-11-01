Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at a factory in Narela, two dead; many injured

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at a factory in Narela, two dead; many injured

1 min read . 11:25 AM ISTLivemint
Massive fire in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area

  • Delhi: The incident of fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. A few are injured and have been shifted to hospital

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday morning and ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. According to Delhi Fire Service,"Three people have been rescued so far, a few people feared trapped. Rescue operation underway."

"The incident of fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. A few are injured and have been shifted to hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries. Two people died and their identity is being established,"said Delhi Police in a statement.

