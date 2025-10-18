Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at MPs' Brahmaputra Apartments, firefighting operations underway - Watch

Delhi: A massive inferno engulfed the Brahmaputra Apartments on BD Marg in Delhi — residential flats allotted to Members of Parliament (MP). Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke and soot covering parts of the MP flats as firefighters battled the blaze and worked to bring it under control.

At least 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze, as per news agency reports.

Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha MPs on Bishambhar Das Marg in the capital.

What is the extent of damage? The Delhi Fire Service personnel said that the stilt floor of the Brahmaputra Apartments mostly suffered damages, while the upper floors of the complex were affected externally.

"So far, the damage is mostly on the stilt floor, and the upper floors are damaged externally. The fire has been brought under control, but our work is still ongoing... There is no casualty report yet..." ADO Delhi Fire Service, Bhupender told reporters.

The Delhi Fire Service ADO also said that upon receiving the news of the blaze – 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, including a turntable ladder (TTL) – as the apartment is a high-rise building.

Residents injured One of the residents of the Brahmaputra Apartments – who lives in the third floor of the multi-storied building – said his wife and children sustained burn injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, reported ANI.

New Delhi: Flames rise after a fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)(PTI10_18_2025_000051B)

“My dog was stuck inside. My daughter is about to be married in a matter of months, and all the jewellery, gold, and clothes we had bought are also inside,” ANI quoted the resident, Vinod as saying.

What caused the fire? The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.