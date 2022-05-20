Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Jhandewalan cycle market, no casualty reported

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave fire fighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far," he tweeted.
On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area.