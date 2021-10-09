Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at paper plate factory, rescue ops underway1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2021, 03:31 PM IST
- The fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area.
A massive fire broke out at a paper plates manufacturing unit in Narela Industrial Area, Delhi, earlier this morning. Fire fighting operation underway, news agency ANI reported.
As per the visuals, black smoke were seen billowing from the windows of the building.
