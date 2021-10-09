Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at paper plate factory, rescue ops underway

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at paper plate factory, rescue ops underway

Premium
As per the visuals, black smoke were seen billowing from the windows of the building. 
1 min read . 03:31 PM IST Livemint

  • The fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A massive fire broke out at a paper plates manufacturing unit in Narela Industrial Area, Delhi, earlier this morning. Fire fighting operation underway, news agency ANI reported. 

A massive fire broke out at a paper plates manufacturing unit in Narela Industrial Area, Delhi, earlier this morning. Fire fighting operation underway, news agency ANI reported. 

As per the visuals, black smoke were seen billowing from the windows of the building. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Health minister Mandaviya urges states to accelerate va ...

Premium

Explainer: Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

Premium

India, China to hold 13th round of corps commander talk ...

Premium

Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCP's Nawab Malik alleges BJP ...

As per the visuals, black smoke were seen billowing from the windows of the building. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Health minister Mandaviya urges states to accelerate va ...

Premium

Explainer: Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

Premium

India, China to hold 13th round of corps commander talk ...

Premium

Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCP's Nawab Malik alleges BJP ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!