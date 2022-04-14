Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Punjabi Bagh

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No casualties have been reported yet. The cause of the fire remains unknown
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials of the Delhi fire service. 

"We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, the director of the service. 

Fire-fighting operations are currently underway with nine more fire tenders being rushed to the spot. 

No casualties have been reported yet. The cause of the fire remains unknown. 

Prior to this, a fire had broken out on the top floor of Parikrama restaurant in Connaught Place on 2 April. No one was injured in the incident.

On 9 April, two fires had broken out in the national capital. One incident happened in the Azad market area and another blaze occurred in Anand Parvat Industrial Area.

