Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Karol Bagh, 39 fire tenders rushed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A huge fire broke out at a shoe market in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area early Sunday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said.
A huge fire broke out at a shoe market in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area early Sunday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said.
The fire erupted in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh. As many as 39 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot on information.
The fire erupted in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh. As many as 39 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot on information.
It said 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control.
It said 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control.
"A serious fire call was received from a shoe market in Gaffar, Karol Bagh, at 4.16 am and 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.
"A serious fire call was received from a shoe market in Gaffar, Karol Bagh, at 4.16 am and 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.