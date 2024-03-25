Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: Massive fire erupts at Alipur factory, 25 fire tenders rush to scene | Video

Delhi: Massive fire erupts at Alipur factory, 25 fire tenders rush to scene | Video

Livemint

  • Massive fire erupts at Alipur factory, 25 fire tenders rush to scene

Delhi news: A fire broke out at a factory in Alipur. (Photo: ANI)

A fire incident has been reported at a factory located in Alipur, Delhi.

As reported by ANI, 25 fire tenders have been deployed to the scene, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

However, further details regarding the situation are currently awaited as the authorities continue to assess the situation.

(This is a developing story)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.