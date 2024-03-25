A fire incident has been reported at a factory located in Alipur, Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, 25 fire tenders have been deployed to the scene, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

However, further details regarding the situation are currently awaited as the authorities continue to assess the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story)

