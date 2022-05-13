Delhi: Massive fire near Mundka metro station; 24 fire tenders at spot

Delhi: Massive fire near Mundka metro station; 24 fire tenders at spot1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
- As many as 24 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
A massive fire broke out at a building near pillar no 544, Mundka metro station. As many as 24 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
(Further details awaited)
