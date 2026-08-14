Delhi Master Plan 2047: Forty lakh new homes, land pooling and rental units proposed – all you need to know

The draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) proposes a three-pronged strategy, including a greater push for affordable housing developed in small formats while estimating a requirement of around 40 lakh additional houses by 2047, news agency PTI said.

The proposed housing strategy seeks to increase housing supply by promoting small-format homes, affordable rental housing and development in land pooling and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) areas.

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The national capital’s population will be about 32 million by 2047 and thus would require nearly four million additional houses which would mean three-times the current power generation capacity and two-times the current solid waste management capability, the MPD projects.

The 32 million projection for 2047 means that Delhi's population will grow 10 million from what it is estimated to be right now.

40 lakh new houses The plan estimates the housing demand for the period 2011-47 at nearly 40 lakh dwelling units, based on an average household size of 4.5 persons. In 2011 – the last year when the census was conducted – Delhi had 3.11 million houses.

Approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the draft plan is likely to be approved by the Centre within a week, PTI said quoting sources.

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The MPD also proposes in-situ rehabilitation of slums and JJ clusters, and improvement and regularisation of unauthorised colonies. "In unplanned areas, the housing strategy shall prioritize inclusive development approaches that minimize displacement while improving housing conditions and access to basic services," the plan states.

Land Pooling Areas The supply of new housing shall be facilitated through planned development in Land Pooling Areas, Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Zones, High Density Corridors and Low Density Areas (LDA), with participation from the private sector and other implementation mechanisms.

"At the same time, existing housing areas shall be regenerated and upgraded to improve the quality of the built environment, infrastructure and public amenities. This shall include employer housing, resettlement colonies, cooperative group housing societies and housing developed by the DDA," the plan says.

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To curb the growth of unauthorised colonies in future, the MPD suggests "disincentives" such as levying prohibitive property tax, higher electricity charges, higher water charges by the local bodies to curb unauthorised construction.

In the housing plan, regularised Unauthorised Colonies (UC) will also be permitted to undertake regeneration schemes as per relevant provisions.

"Resettlement colonies, which face issues of accessibility, lack of adequate services and poor quality of construction," the plan states, may also be taken up for regeneration.

For unauthorised colonies, the policy says regeneration will facilitate proper road network, open spaces, facilities and accessibility to emergency vehicles, fire tenders, etc.

"A large number of residents in these colonies live in rental accommodation and that regeneration would facilitate the availability of rental housing," the draft plan states.

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Small format housing units Keeping in mind the limited land availability, the MPD plans "development of small format housing with dwelling unit (DU) size of 25-60 sqm carpet area", which would help maximise housing supply development.

It also proposes incentives for the private sector to provide affordable rental housing. Different types of housing, such as hostels and dormitories, are proposed to improve housing access for students, labour and working men and women.

The draft MPD further states that Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) shall be permitted separately or as part of new projects in the city.

Land Pooling Areas and TOD zones have been identified as key areas for new housing. The policy states that their development provides opportunities for creating multiple housings having a potential to provide approximately 30 lakh dwelling units.

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The MPD has separately identified 'Low-Density Areas', including areas along the borders of the national capital for housing development where residential areas along with basic public facilities can be developed.

Development in the 'Lutyens Bungalow' "The strategy also proposes regeneration of existing planned residential areas, including group housing such as DDA flats, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) housing, as well as employer housing. Regeneration would enable optimal utilisation of land to create new housing and improve the quality of existing housing stock," officials said.

The draft plan further proposes encouraging "eco-friendly materials, innovative construction technology and disaster resilient structures" for sustainability and time-bound delivery.

In unplanned areas, the housing strategy shall prioritize inclusive development approaches that minimize displacement while improving housing conditions and access to basic services.

Development in the 'Lutyens Bungalow' zone and Civil Lines Bungalow areas will continue to be governed by approved plans and applicable guidelines, with the basic character of the Civil Lines bungalow area to be maintained, they added.

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(With agency inputs)