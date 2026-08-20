Delhi gets its fourth Master Plan, aims for 4 mn new houses by 2047

New Delhi: Delhi plans to build 4 million new homes and spread its population more evenly across the city as it prepares for another 8 million residents by 2047. The targets are part of the national capital’s new Master Plan unveiled on Thursday, aimed at easing the pressures of growth on housing and infrastructure, Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal said.

Advertisement

The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2047 provides a long-term framework to guide the city's sustainable and inclusive growth, a gazette notification said.

This is Delhi’s fourth Master Plan, after the ones of 1962, 2001 and 2021, and will be implemented by the Delhi Development Authority under the central government. Delhi contributes to 4% to India’s gross dometic product, the plan's document said.

In the long-term plan, the government aims to redistribute the population density in Delhi, which covers an area of 1,483 sq km, said D. Thara, secretary of the newly-created capital development department within the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, on the sidelines of the launch event.

Department created The Union housing and urban affairs ministry had on 22 July created the department of capital development for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and the department of urban development.

Advertisement

Per the 2011 census, Delhi’s population density, was 11,320 people per sq km, compared to India’s 382, indicating severe congestion.

Also Read | Govt weighs scrapping bank guarantees for MSME contracts

The new plan comes as Delhi grapples with the strains of dense urbanization. The capital has seen a spate of fires this summer, many linked to electrical short circuits and appliance failures, while the wider National Capital Region continues to battle severe air pollution from vehicular emissions and industries, compounded during winter by adverse weather conditions and stubble burning.

The plan includes the development of crucial infrastructure for accommodation, transportation, including buses, metro routes, regional rapid transit system (RRTS) routes, and parking spaces, said the minister. A single-window approval would be given to all these infrastructure projects, the minister said.

Advertisement

Road map for growth At the event, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said that the new master plan would provide a clear roadmap for the capital city's growth.

Also speaking at the launch, lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said the city's Narela locality will become a hub for education and Dwarka for medical services.

Real estate developers cheered the new master plan's housing push.

Also Read | Govt push for star ratings on e2Ws hits industry pushback

“From the real estate perspective, the emphasis on redevelopment of existing urban areas, renewal of older housing and development of new areas is particularly encouraging," said Parveen Jain, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).

"With Delhi expected to require nearly 40 lakh additional housing units by 2047, the plan provides an important framework to support new housing supply while also making better use of the existing developed areas,” he said.

Advertisement

About the Author Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s g...Read More ✕ Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.



Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.



On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi gets its fourth Master Plan, aims for 4 mn new houses by 2047