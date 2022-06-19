Delhi: Maximum temp drops to 30.7 deg C, light rain likely on Monday

The IMD predicted cloudy skies on Monday with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds speed of around 30-40 kmph in the national capital
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Delhi recorded 1 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am in the morning and hence the temperature in the national capital settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average.
The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, the weather department said. The relative humidity oscillated between 96% and 65%, the IMD added.
The weather department also forecasted light rains in the national capital in the next 24 hours. The IMD also predicted cloudy skies on Monday with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds speed of around 30-40 kmph in the national capital.
The weather department said the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees in the next 24 hours.
The IMD further predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days.
The weather department said that the current spell of intense rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.
Thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers likely to continue throughout North, Central and East India during next 2-3 days, weather department said.
Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand); scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi) and isolated rainfall over Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan during next 3 days and reduce
