Delhi: Max temp dips to 5 degrees below normal; rains predicted for tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:51 PM IST
- The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the morning for Monday
National capital Delhi on Sunday received light rainfall on Sunday. This further intensified cold conditions on Sunday, which dipped the temperatures to 17.2 degrees Celsius. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that five notches below the average for the season.
