National capital Delhi on Sunday received light rainfall on Sunday. This further intensified cold conditions on Sunday, which dipped the temperatures to 17.2 degrees Celsius. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that five notches below the average for the season.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 95 per cent, IMD said.

The national capital received 3.3 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, it added.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the morning for Monday, adding that the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 10 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 357 at 9 pm, according to the ministry of earth sciences' real-time data.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the forecast by the ministry's air quality early warning system, the air quality is likely to improve to the moderate category from January 30 to February 1.

(With agency inputs)