NEW DELHI : The Delhi government may again make it mandatory to wear masks in public places, with the number of covid cases shooting up in the national capital. This comes in the wake of wearing masks being made mandatory in several districts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the wake of a surge in the number of cases. The Delhi government, led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday to discuss strategies to tackle the prevailing covid situation in Delhi.

Delhi has witnessed more than 632 cases in the past 24 hours, and the positivity rate has reached 4.42%. However, there has been no death.

“In view of the rising covid cases in the city, the Delhi government may again make the wearing of face masks mandatory. The Delhi government has sought comments from subject experts on this," said a Delhi government official, requesting anonymity.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has advised the Delhi government to continue monitoring the spread of the infection and undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of covid-19. “Delhi has reported an increase in weekly cases from 998 new cases in the week ending 12 April to 2,671 new cases in the week ending 19 April," Bhushan said in a letter to Delhi health secretary Manisha Saxena reviewed by Mint.

Queries emailed and texted to the Delhi government spokesperson remain unanswered till the time of going to press. Respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 spread through droplets that enter the body through the mouth and nose. Hence, masks play a key role in preventing the spread of infection. “The number of covid cases has risen in the city, and it is a matter of grave concern. Covering the face with a mask while going out or in crowded places can prevent the spread of infection," said Dr Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control.

“The recent surge in covid cases does not seem to be because of any change in the virus variant as of now. The covid numbers are more because of the sudden lack of covid-appropriate behaviour," said Dr Ekta Gupta, a virologist at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi.

