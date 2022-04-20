Delhi may make wearing of masks mandatory again

Queries emailed and texted to the Delhi government spokesperson remain unanswered till the time of going to press. Respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 spread through droplets that enter the body through the mouth and nose. Hence, masks play a key role in preventing the spread of infection. “The number of covid cases has risen in the city, and it is a matter of grave concern. Covering the face with a mask while going out or in crowded places can prevent the spread of infection," said Dr Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control.