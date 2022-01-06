This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The minister pointed out that the number of cases in Delhi is high as a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19 in the city.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi is expected to log around 14,000 new COVID-19 cases today with the positivity rate surging to 14%, Health Minister Satyendar Jain noted further adding, however, the situation does not warrant a lockdown yet.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi is expected to log around 14,000 new COVID-19 cases today with the positivity rate surging to 14%, Health Minister Satyendar Jain noted further adding, however, the situation does not warrant a lockdown yet.
With regards to imposing lockdown, Jain said Delhi has already taken stringent actions, including imposing night curfew and weekend curfew, which are sufficient for the time being. There is no need for a lockdown right now.
With regards to imposing lockdown, Jain said Delhi has already taken stringent actions, including imposing night curfew and weekend curfew, which are sufficient for the time being. There is no need for a lockdown right now.
“Hospital bed occupancy and severity of infections is very less this time."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Hospital bed occupancy and severity of infections is very less this time."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier this week, the minister said in the assembly that the city government will impose ‘more restrictions' only if the bed occupancy rate goes up.
Earlier this week, the minister said in the assembly that the city government will impose ‘more restrictions' only if the bed occupancy rate goes up.
He told reporters today that Delhi is in a comfortable position in terms of hospital bed occupancy.
He told reporters today that Delhi is in a comfortable position in terms of hospital bed occupancy.
Jain pointed out that the number of cases in Delhi is high as a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19 in the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jain pointed out that the number of cases in Delhi is high as a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19 in the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have been conducting a large number of tests. If we don't do that, the new cases can reduce to 500-1,000. A lot of people (states) don't conduct tests and say they don't have cases. We have been transparent," he said.
"We have been conducting a large number of tests. If we don't do that, the new cases can reduce to 500-1,000. A lot of people (states) don't conduct tests and say they don't have cases. We have been transparent," he said.
So far, no death due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed in the national capital.