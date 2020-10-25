Delhi may see up to 14,000 Covid-19 cases during festive season: Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI : As Delhi on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike in 35 days with 4,116 new coronavirus cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that an expert committee had predicted the same.

An expert committee had earlier informed that Covid-19 cases in the national capital are expected to rise by 12 to 14,000 during the festive and winter season ahead, Jain said.

"Dr Paul expert committee had said that due to cold and festive season, cases (per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it's around 4000 so situation is contained," news agency ANI quoted Satyendar Jain as saying.

Jain also said that the Delhi government is focused on containment, contact tracing and isolation to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic situation.

Addressing a press conference, Jain said that the doubling rate is at 70 days currently. "We are focusing on containment and contact tracing is done for every positive cases. Under isolation, the doubling rate is at 70 days currently," Jain said.

The the health minister added, "Coronavirus is far from over for now. Unless we have a vaccine or medicine against it, face masks and social distancing are the only precautions that can fight the disease."

Delhi's increasing positivity rate

Currently, the national capital has a positivity rate of 7.42% while the cumulative positivity rate is around 8.17%.

"Those who are not Covid guidelines, they are being fined but still, a lot of people are meeting each other. We are tracing contacts of each positive case. If one member of a family tests positive, we test all the other members as well after which most of the people are testing positive. This is the reason why the positivity rate is increasing," the health minister said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the infection mounted to 6,225 on Saturday, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

Over 4,000 cases were recorded in Delhi for the second consecutive day. On Friday, 4,086 cases were recorded.

With the 4,116 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 3,52,520.

