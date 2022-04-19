Delhi may soon make masks mandatory. Crucial DDMA meeting on Wednesday

Delhi may soon make masks mandatory. Crucial DDMA meeting on Wednesday2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Crucial DDMA meeting on Wednesday: The meeting will be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.He will review the COVID situation in the national capital
In view of the rising number of infections in the past many days, a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will take place on 20 April. In the meeting, it is likely to discuss the mandatory use of face masks and a hybrid model of offline and online teaching for school children, news agency ANI PTI reported citing official sources.
The meeting will be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.He will review the COVID situation in the national capital.
The use of masks by people in Delhi has "considerably" gone down after fine of ₹500 was withdrawn by the DDMA earlier this month.
"In view of the UP government today making it compulsory for residents of six National Capital Region (NCR) cities of the state, the mandatory mask use in Delhi is most likely to be discussed with reimposing fines for its strict implementation during the meeting," said a senior government officer, PTI reported.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts including Noida and Ghaziabad, amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states.
The DDMA meeting could also discuss giving options of offline and online mode of teaching at schools, in view of reports of children being affected by the infection, PTI reported.
The number of school students testing positive has been on the rise in the city, raising concerns among parents. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.
Delhi Covid tally
Delhi on Monday had reported 137 fresh COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate rising to 2.70 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
