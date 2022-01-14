The national capital is likely to witness a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said. The Delhi health minister said that the daily cases are expected to record less than 25,000 cases on Friday. “Delhi reported 28,867 Covid cases yesterday. Today, the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 cases," Jain told ANI news agency.

For the past two days (January 12 and 13), Delhi registered more than 25,000 coronavirus cases in a day. On January 12, the national capital clocked 27,561 Covid cases while on January 13, the case shot up to 28,867. The union territory had reported less than 25,000 cases (21,259) on January 11.

Yesterday, Jain said that hospital admissions due to Covid-19 have stabilised in the city for the past four days. He said the cases are rising but the hospital admission rate has not increased in the same proportion. He expressed hope that cases will start declining soon. The increase in cases can be attributed to the increase in the number of tests in Delhi, he said.

On Covid-related deaths, Jain said that 75% of the Covid patients who died in the recent past were unvaccinated. On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded. The city had recorded 23 deaths on Tuesday and 17 each on Monday and Sunday.

Currently, Delhi has 94,160 active Covid cases, of which 62,324 are in home isolation. And, as many as 2,369 Covid patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals. Of these, 98 are on ventilator support. Jain said that 2,424 of the 15,433 hospital beds in the capital are occupied and 84.29% are vacant.

"At the Lok Nayak Hospital, we have 750 beds and just 130 are occupied. Similarly, only around 30 of the 750 beds are occupied at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. We can increase this number if the situation warrants," he said on Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!