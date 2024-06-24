Delhi may witness light rainfall today, IMD red alert in Kerala, Karnataka for heavy rains; orange alert in Maharashtra

IMD has predicted further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in northern India, causing rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Bengal, Manipur, etc.

First Published06:43 AM IST
IMD has issued red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Karnataka on 23 and 24 June
IMD has issued red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Karnataka on 23 and 24 June(HT_PRINT)

Advancing southwest monsoon will likely bring rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, west Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, and Sikkim on Monday, 24 June. Meanwhile, heatwave-like conditions will continue in Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for some parts of Kerala and Karnataka due to heavy downpours. The national capital, Delhi, is likely to witness pleasant weather with light rainfall and cloudy sky. Take a look at top weather updates, before beginning your day.

Delhi weather today

After a session of light rainfall on Sunday, Delhi is likely to witness cloudy sky with very light rainfall accompanied with gusty winds today, 24 June. Delhi's temperature is likely to hover between 38.6 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, according to Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi.

Red alert in Kerala and Karnataka

The weather forecasting agency issued a red alert for Kerala, coastal and interior Karnataka for heavy rainfall on Sunday.

 

“South Interior Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm),” wrote IMD on X.

Orange alert

The weather forecasting agency, on Sunday, issued an orange alert for Goa, Bihar, central Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, for heavy rainfall. The weather is likely to remain same on Monday.

IMD weather update for monsoon

Southwest monsoon is actively progressing in the Indian heartland bringing heavy rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat State; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3-4 days.

IMD rainfall prediction for today

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Kerala & Mahe and Karnataka; heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya,” said IMD in its latest weather bulletin

