Delhi mayor calls ’emergency’ meeting over UPSC aspirants’ death

Delhi mayor on Monday called an 'emergency' meeting over the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants, who drowned when the basement of their institute flooded due to heavy rains, officials reported.

Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died after the basement of a building housing the coaching institute was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has shut down 13 coaching centers in Old Rajinder Nagar as part of a crackdown on unauthorised operations.

According to a statement from the Delhi government issued late Sunday, a team from the civic body visited the central Delhi coaching area to take action against centers running from basements.

By late Sunday night, approximately 13 coaching centers had been sealed as a result of this operation.

The student protests in Delhi's Karol Bagh continued on Monday morning after a flooded basement at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar claimed three lives.

Speaking to ANI, Sahil, aa UPSC aspirant and one of the protestors complained that no officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) visited them.

"We have been sitting here for the last two days but none of the MCD officials came to meet us. We submitted our demands to the DCP, yesterday - seeking information about those who are deceased, those who are admitted to hospitals, copies of FIR, the action that is to be taken and compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of the deceased and ₹50 lakhs to those injured but none of it has been addressed," Sahil said.