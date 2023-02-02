Delhi: Mayor, Deputy Mayor elections to be held on 6 February
- The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors
The elections to elect Delhi's Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the six-Member Standing Committee will be held on 6 February.
