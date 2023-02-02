The elections to elect Delhi's Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the six-Member Standing Committee will be held on 6 February.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena has approved the final date. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had proposed the election date.

The MCD had proposed February 10 to convene a session of the House to elect the mayor whereas the Kejriwal government had suggested three dates -- February 3, 4 and 6.

The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of running away from holding the election for the post of Mayor.

The Leader of the House Mukesh Goel and mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi approached the top court to allow the mayoral elections to be conducted in a time-bound manner, AAP said on Thursday.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

Oberoi in her plea has sought directions for the elections to take place in a time-bound manner and to ensure that the nominated members are not allowed to vote.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.

Besides the mayor and the deputy mayor, six members of the MCD's standing committee are also slated to be elected during the municipal House.

Delhi will thus get a woman mayor this year. The voters for the election of the mayor are 250 councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 14 MLAs nominated by the Legislative Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated one BJP MLA and 13 AAP MLAs to the MCD.