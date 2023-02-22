After a long wait of over two months, Delhi will get a new mayor today. 5 points

After the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi, the election of six members of the Standing Committee is also to be held today. This election is also important because while BJP has fielded three candidates for six posts, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded four candidates. The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the December 4 polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House. The arithmetic favours the Aam Aadmi Party, which has 150 votes against the BJP's 113, out of a total of 274 votes in the mayoral polls.