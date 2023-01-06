Delhi Mayor Elections: BJP and AAP councillors clash at Civic Centre. Watch

On 5 January, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Delhi LG over the "unconstitutional" manner in which 10 aldermen were nominated to the MCD by bypassing the Delhi government, saying this was a complete departure from the settled practice. In a related development, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also wrote to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, asking him to "desist" from taking any further action on the issue. Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election. Ten aldermen were nominated to the MCD ahead mayoral poll. Kejriwal claimed the nomination was done "entirely bypassing the Council of Ministers of the democratically elected Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi"