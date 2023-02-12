For mayor polls, the next session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House will take place on February 16, said official sources on Sunday. Delhi LG VK Saxena has accepted the proposal sent by the government to hold the session on Thursday, according to the news agency PTI.

In the last month, three successive meetings of the House were adjourned amid ruckus and commotion over the decision to give voting rights to aldermen without electing the mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The House was first convened on January 6 after the civic polls last December. However, the session was adjourned following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and AAP.

On January 24, the second municipal House was adjourned after the oath-taking ceremony and was again adjourned till the next date by the pro-team presiding officer. After that, the House has adjourned last Monday again for the third time, a month after the first municipal House.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the mayoral election could not be held as the BJP was strangulating democracy and the Constitution of India. On the other hand, the saffron party accused the AAP of making excuses to stall the mayoral poll, PTI reported.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held and Delhi is yet to get a mayor. The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on 7 December, in which the Aam Aadmi Party won a maximum of 134 seats out of 250.

The civic body in Delhi had 272 wards across its three corporations – NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC – which existed from 2012-2022, before being reunified into a sole MCD, which formally came into existence on May 22 last year.

The Municipal House in Delhi on February 6 failed to elect a mayor following a ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as AAP alleged a ‘planned conspiracy’ by the BJP to stall the process.

(With PTI inputs)