Delhi mayor elections now on Feb 16 after 3 failed attempt
The civic body in Delhi had 272 wards across its three corporations, NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC, which existed from 2012-2022, before being reunified into a sole MCD, which formally came into existence on May 22 last year.
For mayor polls, the next session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House will take place on February 16, said official sources on Sunday. Delhi LG VK Saxena has accepted the proposal sent by the government to hold the session on Thursday, according to the news agency PTI.
