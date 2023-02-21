Delhi mayor elections to be held tomorrow after multiple postpones
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recommendation to hold the elections for the mayor, deputy mayor, and six members of the standing committee on February 22.
Delhi mayoral elections will take place tomorrow, February 22, after multiple postpone due to ruckus following differences between AAP and BJP members. The House was earlier summoned on January 6, January 25, and February 6. However, the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be again held on Wednesday at 11 am.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×