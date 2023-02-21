Delhi mayoral elections will take place tomorrow, February 22, after multiple postpone due to ruckus following differences between AAP and BJP members. The House was earlier summoned on January 6, January 25, and February 6. However, the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be again held on Wednesday at 11 am.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recommendation to hold the elections for the mayor, deputy mayor, and six members of the standing committee on February 22.

“As recommended by Chief Minister, GNCTD, I approve the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11 am for the election of Mayor, Dy. Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee," the LG's order read.

This came after the Supreme Court ruled that the election to Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi shall be conducted first and nominated persons have no right to vote in meetings of the Corporation.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also directed the concerned authority to issue notice for the election of the mayor.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the Municipal House has to meet within a month after the conclusion of the civic polls and elect the mayor. However, the election has been stalled thrice over the dispute over the voting rights of nominated members.

Both the BJP and the AAP have previously accused each other of preventing the mayoral poll with the bone of contention being the appointment of aldermen and their voting rights in the House.

The AAP, which has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members, has alleged that the BJP is trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.