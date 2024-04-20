Delhi Mayor Polls 2024: AAP welcomes Congress' decision, says ‘Together, we will fight against dictatorship’
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Congress to support its candidate Mahesh Khichi in the upcoming mayoral polls in the national capital.
