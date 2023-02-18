Delhi mayoral polls: Arvind Kejriwal recommends LG to hold elections on 22 Feb
- Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed authorities to issue notice for the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meet for the election of the mayor of the national capital within next twenty four hours.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 18 February recommended Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to hold mayoral election on 22 February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×