Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed authorities to issue notice for the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meet for the election of the mayor of the national capital within next twenty four hours.

The apex court in its ruling also directed that the mayor of Delhi should be elected in the first meeting of the municipal corporation itself.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb."

Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2023

He wrote, "LG forced Del govt to appoint Tushar Mehta in MCD Mayor case in SC. So, Tushar Mehta represented both opposing parties - Del govt and LG. Isn’t this interference in administration of justice? Isn’t this a criminal act?" He also shared LG’s directions and his letter to LG Saxena.

LG forced Del govt to appoint Tushar Mehta in MCD Mayor case in SC. So, Tushar Mehta represented both opposing parties - Del govt and LG. Isn’t this interference in administration of justice? Isn’t this a criminal act?



Pl see LG’s directions and my letter to LG pic.twitter.com/ZSakjfhbdR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2023

The apex court on 13 February had ruled that nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in a mayoral election.

After the December civic polls, three meetings were adjourned amid ruckus and commotion over the decision to give voting rights to aldermen(nominated members).

Both the BJP and the AAP have previously accused each other of preventing the mayoral poll with the bone of contention being the appointment of aldermen and their voting rights in the House.

The AAP, which has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members, has alleged that the BJP is trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.

