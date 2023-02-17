Delhi mayoral polls: Elect Delhi mayor in first MCD meet, directs Supreme Court
- The Supreme Court of India on Friday has directed authorities to issue notice for the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meet for the election of the mayor of the national capital within next twenty four hours.
