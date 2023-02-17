Delhi mayoral poll: The Supreme Court of India on Friday has directed authorities to issue notice for the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meet for the election of the mayor of the national capital within next twenty four hours.

The Supreme Court also directed that the mayor of Delhi should eb elected in the first meeting of the municipal corporation itself. “Once elected he shall preside over election of deputy mayor", the apex court said.

On 13 February, Monday, The apex court had ruled that nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in a mayoral election.

The wait for a Delhi mayor continues to get longer after results of the civic polls were announced on 7 December. The Supreme court had also said the constitutional provision is "very clear" on the voting rights of nominated members.

After the December civic polls, three meetings were adjourned amid ruckus and commotion over the decision to give voting rights to aldermen(nominated members).

Both the BJP and the AAP have previously accused each other of preventing the mayoral poll with the bone of contention being the appointment of aldermen and their voting rights in the House.

The AAP, which has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members, has alleged that the BJP is trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.

The AAP won 134 wards and the BJP 104 in the civic body polls held. A BJP rebel, who had contested as an independent, rejoined the party after winning from the Mundka ward. The total votes in the mayoral polls are 274. The numbers game favours AAP, which has 150 votes against the BJP's 113.

The electoral college for the election of the MCD mayor comprises 250 elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 14 MLAs. The Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated 13 AAP MLAs and a BJP member to the civic body.

