No road digging will be allowed in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi areas from 1 May to 15 September, the MCD authorities said in an official statement on Wednesday. The directive said that in view of the G20 meeting scheduled in the national capital during this period, the decision was taken.

Further the directive said that all the roads where permission for digging had already been granted will complete restoration process by 28 February.

In a notification on Wednesday, MCD said, "In view of decision taken in the G-20 Core Co-ordination Committee, communicated vide minutes dated 28 December, it is hereby instructed that no road digging permission shall be granted from May 1 to September 15 for roads under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi."

The MCD has identified thrust areas and laid out a timeline for this work, civic officials said on Wednesday.

"This will include improving road infrastructure and walkability, refurbishing signages, beautifying areas beneath flyovers, good LED lighting, illuminating trees, covering drains and replacing broken slabs, installing public art at important locations, developing modern kiosks and taking permanent measures to prevent waterlogging," a senior MCD official said.

India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on 1 December. More than 200 meetings will be held in the country across 55 locations. The MCD has accelerated its work of giving parks, roads, walkways, and central verges a makeover in Delhi which is slated to host the G20 summit meeting in September.

Delhi's Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10. From showcasing Incredible India visiting delegates to positioning the country as a major travel destination during its year-long presidency, G20 will be the Union Tourism ministry's focus area in 2023.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.