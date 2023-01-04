Delhi: MCD bans road digging from 1 May-15 Sept in view of G20 presidency2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 05:04 PM IST
- The MCD has identified thrust areas and laid out a timeline for this work, civic officials said on Wednesday.
No road digging will be allowed in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi areas from 1 May to 15 September, the MCD authorities said in an official statement on Wednesday. The directive said that in view of the G20 meeting scheduled in the national capital during this period, the decision was taken.