Delhi MCD Election LIVE: Voting begins in 3-way contest between BJP, AAP, Cong

Delhi civic polls: Manish Sisodia accuses BJP of not doing anything in MCD

'People should vote for those who are available for them after polls': Ajay Maken Congress leader Ajay Maken has his vote vote at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden for the MCD elections today.

MCD Election 2022: Over 1.4 crore voters eligible to cast their votes today Around 1.46 crore eligible electors will cast their votes till 5.30 pm today.

MCD polls: Ajay Maken arrives at polling booth to cast his vote

MCD Election: Adesh Gupta's humble appeal to voters on polling day Taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote, "Humble appeal to the people of Delhi! Today there is Municipal Corporation election in Delhi, it will determine the progress of the area and the upliftment of the residents for the coming 5 years. Do vote to form a developing government and be a witness to the great festival of democracy. Remember voting first then refreshments!"

In Pics | MCD polls: People queue up at polling booth in Matiala village

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Voting begins for 250 wards

'Vote for honest and working government in Delhi MCD': Kejriwal appeals to voters In a tweet post, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today there is voting to make Delhi clean and beautiful, there is voting to make a corruption free government in the Municipal Corporation." "My appeal to all the Delhiites - do go to cast your vote today to form an honest and working government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi."

MCD polls: BJP promises flats for slum dwellers, free cycles, smart schools In its manifesto, the BJP has said that 17,000 flats are ready for allotment to the slum dwellers in the national capital if the saffron party is voted to power in the MCD elections 2022. The BJP has also promised to bring all MCD services online within 100 days and 100 per cent garbage processing. Free cycles to meritorious girls. Read more here

ADR report reveals number of millionaires contesting MCD polls According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a few days ahead of the polls, the BJP has the highest number of millionaire candidates in the fray, followed by the AAP and the Congress. Of the top three richest candidates, two from the BJP and one from the AAP.

Arrangements for MCD elections in Delhi Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the civic body polls. Around 40,000 police personnel, 20,000 home guards as well as 108 companies of paramilitary and state armed police forces has been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the MCD election. A total of 68 Model Polling Stations have been set up with facilities including a waiting area/lounge, distribution of candies/toffees to voters, a selfie booth and Civil Defence Volunteers to help PwD/senior citizens. Apart from this, 68 Pink booths have been set up with facilities including all-female staff at the polling station, a feeding room for lactating mothers, a creche facility for small kids accompanying voters, swings for kids, selfie booth. Read more here

MCD Election: How many parties are contesting in Delhi civic polls today? Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress has contested only 247 seats. Among the other parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded 132 candidates while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is contesting in 15 wards. The Nationalist Congress Party has fielded candidates in 26 wards and Janata Dal (United) has 22 candidates in fray. The polling will begin at 8 am today and the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

MCD Election 2022: War of words started between BJP and AAP during campaigns BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Union minister Anurag Thakur through back-to-back to press conferences, slammed the AAP and Kejriwal over corruption issues. AAP leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of turning the national capital into a "mound of garbage". "The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi clean and beautiful," he said.

MCD polls: AAP promises garbage-free city in its manifesto The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised to flatten Delhi's landfills and remove the garbage mess in its manifesto. "We want to beautify Delhi, and make it clean," the Chief Minister said. "We guarantee that we will make the MCD corruption-free by introducing a simple online process building map approval," he added. Read more here

A look at 2017 Delhi MCD election results In the 2017 MCD elections, out of the 270 wards BJP had won in 181 wards, Congress in 27 and AAP in 48 wards.

MCD polls: BJP promised 10 guarantees in its manifesto The incumbent BJP has released a 10-point manifesto for the Delhi civic polls. The party has promised to get Delhiites rid of maladministration, corruption, garbage mountains and mismanagement. "Arvind Kejriwal will launch AAP's highly successful 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee' campaign for MCD elections tomorrow. The people of Delhi are actively seeking such a government in MCD that can rid them of BJP's maladministration, corruption, garbage mountains and mismanagement. BJP has completely wrecked the MCD from inside, they've ruined Delhi, spread garbage all over, every gully-mohalla and park is full of garbage. Traders are being harassed and exploited by the BJP. The common man can't even build his home unless he pays up to BJP's mafias," Delhi deputy chief minister and close Kejriwal aide Manish Sisodia said. Read more here

MCD Election 2022: Mock polling underway in Delhi

MCD elections are BJP's 10 videos vs Kejriwal's 10 guarantees: AAP chief Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after the second video of his party leader, "relaxing" in Tihar jail, got leaked on Saturday. Kejriwal in a press statement said BJP is purposely releasing the videos because the saffron party is afraid they will lose in the upcoming Delhi MCD elections. "MCD elections are becoming quite clear, it's BJP's 10 videos versus Kejriwal's 10 guarantees. Let's wait till December 4, people of Delhi will give a reply to all those videos," he said.

Haryana CM Khattar takes jibe at Kejriwal ahead of MCD polls Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attacked his Delhi counterpart, saying that Arvind Kejriwal considers himself the owner of Delhi. "The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal considers himself as the owner of Delhi, unlike our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thinks of himself as a servant of this Nation," Haryana CM said. He was addressing a public rally in the national capital to support Bharatiya Janata Party nominees for the upcoming Delhi MCD election.

In Pics | Visuals from polling station in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar The voting will begin at 8 am today, and will end at 5.30 pm for the MCD elections in the national capital.

MCD Elections: BJP promises regularization of street vendors' weekly markets The BJP on Friday announced its "commitment" to regularise weekly markets of street vendors and hawkers, hours before the culmination of campaigning for civic polls. “We want to make it clear that we stand with them. It has been their demand to be regularised. Taking cognizance of their demands, we are saying it today with full responsibility that it is their right to be regularised," said National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

MCD polls: High-voltage campaigns ended on December 2 Leaders of political parties made last ditch effort as campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections ended on Friday, December 2.

Delhi MCD Elections: Delhi witnessing ‘dry days’ Ahead of the MCD elections, the alcohol sale in the national capital has been restricted for three days, marked 'dry days' from Friday, December 2.

MCD polls: Delhi metro started operating at 4am on polling day The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday informed that the rail services on all the Lines would start from 4 am at terminal stations, in the wake of the December 4 elections of the Municipal Corporation in the national capital.

MCD polls | BJP turned Delhi into garbage mound in 15 years: Sisodia Ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for turning the national capital into a ''mound of garbage'' and stressed that people will choose AAP in MCD too. "The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful," he claimed.

Delhi Police conducted patrolling in Daryaganj, Jama Masjid areas ahead of MCD polls Delhi Police on Saturday, conducted patrolling in the areas of Daryaganj and Jama Masjid ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Delhi, Shweta Chauhan told ANI that out of the 200 polling premises and 700 polling booths, 54 are critically sensitive.

MCD Election 2022: Security forces in place for voting today Around 40,000 police personnel, 20,000 home guards as well as 108 companies of paramilitary and state armed police forces have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the MCD election, officials said. Sixty drones will also be used to ensure law and order in sensitive areas, they said.

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets to remain closed today All wholesale and retail markets in the national capital will remain closed today in view of the civic body polls here, a traders' body said on Saturday. These markets include Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar among others.

MCD Elections 2022: Over 1.4 crore voters will cast their votes today Over 1.45 crore eligible voters will cast their votes in civic polls today in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray. According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

In Pics | Delhi State Election Commission sets up polling stations for MCD elections Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the civic body polls. Around 40,000 police personnel, 20,000 home guards as well as 108 companies of paramilitary and state armed police forces has been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the MCD election. The commission has also set up 68 Model Polling Stations with facilities including a waiting area/lounge, distribution of candies/toffees to voters, a selfie booth and Civil Defence Volunteers to help PwD/senior citizens. Apart from this, 68 Pink booths have been set up with facilities including all-female staff at the polling station, a feeding room for lactating mothers, a creche facility for small kids accompanying voters, swings for kids, selfie booth.