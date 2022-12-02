Delhi MCD elections on December 4: Check metro timings on the day of polling

Delhi MCD elections on December 4: Check metro timings on the day of polling1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
Delhi metro timings for MCD elections day: Election to the 250 wards is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday, December 4
Delhi metro timings for MCD elections day: Election to the 250 wards is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday, December 4
New Delhi: Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am from all terminal stations on the day of the civic polls slated to be held on December 4.
New Delhi: Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am from all terminal stations on the day of the civic polls slated to be held on December 4.
"On the day of Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on 04th December, 2022 (Sunday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day." the DMRC said in a statement.
"On the day of Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on 04th December, 2022 (Sunday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day." the DMRC said in a statement.
The campaign for the high-profile MCD elections will end today, and the leaders of the political parties will be making their last-ditch campaigning effort.
The campaign for the high-profile MCD elections will end today, and the leaders of the political parties will be making their last-ditch campaigning effort.
There has been a constant scuffle between AAP and BJP workers during campaigning for the MCD polls.
There has been a constant scuffle between AAP and BJP workers during campaigning for the MCD polls.
Election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday, December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.
Election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday, December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.
This will be the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress will contest only 247 seats.
This will be the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress will contest only 247 seats.
The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term.
The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term.
Meanwhile, ahead of MCD elections in the national capital, the alcohol sale will be restricted for three days starting today. The ban will be imposed from 5.30 pm today till December 4. Following this, the ban will be imposed again on December 7, the day the votes are to be counted.
Meanwhile, ahead of MCD elections in the national capital, the alcohol sale will be restricted for three days starting today. The ban will be imposed from 5.30 pm today till December 4. Following this, the ban will be imposed again on December 7, the day the votes are to be counted.
"On account of the MCD Election in the NCT of Delhi from 17:30 Hours of December 2 2022 (Friday) to December 4 2022 upto 17:30 Hours (Sunday) and From 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) shall be observed as dry days," as per an official statement from the Excise department.
"On account of the MCD Election in the NCT of Delhi from 17:30 Hours of December 2 2022 (Friday) to December 4 2022 upto 17:30 Hours (Sunday) and From 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) shall be observed as dry days," as per an official statement from the Excise department.