Delhi MCD elections on December 4: Check metro timings on the day of polling

"On the day of Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on 04th December, 2022 (Sunday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day." the DMRC said in a statement.