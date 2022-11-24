Delhi: MCD grants licenses to 200 restaurants to operate open air dining spaces

Restaurants and eateries in Delhi received licences from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to run open-air dining operations in terraces and other adjacent outdoor areas. Out of the 200 licences that have been granted so far 45 are for terrace dining, while the other 155 are for open-space dining.
Restaurants and eateries in Delhi received licences from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to run open-air dining operations in terraces and other adjacent outdoor areas. Out of the 200 licences that have been granted so far 45 are for terrace dining, while the other 155 are for open-space dining.
Residents of Delhi can now enjoy open-air dining at their favourite restaurants as long as certain requirements established by the relevant authority have been met.
Residents of Delhi can now enjoy open-air dining at their favourite restaurants as long as certain requirements established by the relevant authority have been met.
According to an official document, eateries in the national capital with terraces and open dining spaces will also not require any additional fire safety certificate from the Delhi Fire Service.
According to an official document, eateries in the national capital with terraces and open dining spaces will also not require any additional fire safety certificate from the Delhi Fire Service.
An official order issued on 4 November said, "The MCD has approved the grant of licence for use of open space and terrace for dining purpose. In supersession of all earlier orders, servicing of food is now allowed in open space and terraces."
An official order issued on 4 November said, "The MCD has approved the grant of licence for use of open space and terrace for dining purpose. In supersession of all earlier orders, servicing of food is now allowed in open space and terraces."
The order further stated that, “In case of open space on the ground floor, no additional fire NOC will be required. In the case of open space on upper floors, no additional fire NOC is required for the eating establishment having an area of 90 square metres and already in possession of fire NOC."
The order further stated that, “In case of open space on the ground floor, no additional fire NOC will be required. In the case of open space on upper floors, no additional fire NOC is required for the eating establishment having an area of 90 square metres and already in possession of fire NOC."
No cooking or food preparation is permitted in the open area, terrace, or portion of terrace, per the rules established by the civic body. Moreover, people sitting in the open area or on the terrace shouldn't be drinking in plain sight of onlookers.
No cooking or food preparation is permitted in the open area, terrace, or portion of terrace, per the rules established by the civic body. Moreover, people sitting in the open area or on the terrace shouldn't be drinking in plain sight of onlookers.
The order further stated, "If the open space is visible from other nearby high places, whether within the same building or in the surroundings, additional measures will be taken to obstruct the visibility from such high places. The licensee shall ensure that the persons using the open space/terrace do not indulge in any activity such as throwing articles outside which may be a cause of disturbance to the outsiders/passerby."
The order further stated, "If the open space is visible from other nearby high places, whether within the same building or in the surroundings, additional measures will be taken to obstruct the visibility from such high places. The licensee shall ensure that the persons using the open space/terrace do not indulge in any activity such as throwing articles outside which may be a cause of disturbance to the outsiders/passerby."
The MCD laid out the rules, stating that the capacity of the eating establishment that has been approved in accordance with the licence that the MCD has granted shall still be in effect when a terrace is permitted for dining and food serving purposes.
The MCD laid out the rules, stating that the capacity of the eating establishment that has been approved in accordance with the licence that the MCD has granted shall still be in effect when a terrace is permitted for dining and food serving purposes.
The seating capacity at the terrace would be taken into account when calculating the seating capacity's utilisation, the document said, emphasising that its use would not imply approval for additional seating capacity..
The seating capacity at the terrace would be taken into account when calculating the seating capacity's utilisation, the document said, emphasising that its use would not imply approval for additional seating capacity..
The document said that the total number of guests at the venue should not exceed the permissible seats sanctioned for seating inside the eating house. Twenty-five per cent of the total area on the terrace adjacent to a staircase shall be kept vacant, this is necessitated in view of fire safety.
The document said that the total number of guests at the venue should not exceed the permissible seats sanctioned for seating inside the eating house. Twenty-five per cent of the total area on the terrace adjacent to a staircase shall be kept vacant, this is necessitated in view of fire safety.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.