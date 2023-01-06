BJP and AAP councillors engaged in a war of words on Friday afternoon, prompting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to adjourn ahead of voting for mayor elections. Leaders from the two parties raised slogans against each other ahead of the polls and clashed over the order in which to take oath.
Delhi is set to elect its first single mayor in 10 years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unified last year. Friday's election was also slated determine the deputy mayor and other leaders of the MCD.
High drama ensued in the house for over an hour on Friday, with AAP councillor Praveen Kumar accusing the BJP of indulging in "hooliganism".
“I appealed for the normal proceedings but they want to create a ruckus and climbed the desk. If they sit peacefully, we are ready for the swearing-in of everybody," said presiding officer Satya Sharma.
Visuals shared online showed the leaders pushing and shoving at each other, wielding a chair and even climbing onto desks as they chanted slogans. The Congress meanwhile decided to walk out during the voting.
“All the ruckus was started by AAP leaders. This is because they are unaware of the rules. When they are in the majority, why are they afraid? AAP MPs do the same in Rajya Sabha as well. They should allow voting," countered BJP MP and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi.
The developments came a month after the AAP ended BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. AAP had won 134 wards in the MCD polls, while BJP won 104 wards and Congress won nine in the 25-member body.
The AAP has also decried Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's decision to appoint BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer of MCD and 10 aldermen to the civic body.
(With inputs from agencies)
