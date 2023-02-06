Delhi: MCD House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month
- The municipal House witnessed an uproar on Monday after Presiding Officer Satya Sharma announced that the nominated members will also be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi House adjourned on Monday without electing a mayor for the third time in a month. The municipal House witnessed an uproar on Monday after Presiding Officer Satya Sharma announced that the nominated members will also be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members.
