'MCD mein bhi Kejriwal': AAP ends BJP's 15-year hold, crosses 126-majority mark

The counting of votes polled for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on 7 December showed that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took the winner's trophy crossing the 126-majority mark.
The counting of votes polled for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on 7 December showed that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took the winner's trophy crossing the 126-majority mark.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which ruled the municipal corporation for the past fifteen years, and which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which ruled the municipal corporation for the past fifteen years, and which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 seats.
The Congress was a distant third after winning five wards, according to the latest counting trends.
The Congress was a distant third after winning five wards, according to the latest counting trends.
According to numbers available at 2 pm, the AAP has won 132 seats and was ahead in four. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.
According to numbers available at 2 pm, the AAP has won 132 seats and was ahead in four. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.
The mood at the AAP's office on Rouse Avenue was celebratory since morning with songs blaring through loudspeakers and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.
The mood at the AAP's office on Rouse Avenue was celebratory since morning with songs blaring through loudspeakers and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.
Supporters and leaders, including Gopal Rai, Atishi and Durgesh Pathak, started gathering at the office as counting progressed and numbers swung in favour of the AAP.
Supporters and leaders, including Gopal Rai, Atishi and Durgesh Pathak, started gathering at the office as counting progressed and numbers swung in favour of the AAP.
Hoardings reading 'acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal' lined the street outside as supporters revelled to the AAP's official poll song 'MCD mein Arvind Kejriwal'.
Hoardings reading 'acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal' lined the street outside as supporters revelled to the AAP's official poll song 'MCD mein Arvind Kejriwal'.
In the early trends, the BJP was leading in 66 seats and the AAP in 30 around 9 am. The Congress was ahead on just three seats.
In the early trends, the BJP was leading in 66 seats and the AAP in 30 around 9 am. The Congress was ahead on just three seats.
The margin between the AAP and the BJP narrowed as the counting progressed, and around 9.05 am the BJP was leading in 107 seats and the AAP in 95. Around 10.30 am, the AAP (123) went ahead of the BJP (108). The Congress was marching ahead in 12 seats.
The margin between the AAP and the BJP narrowed as the counting progressed, and around 9.05 am the BJP was leading in 107 seats and the AAP in 95. Around 10.30 am, the AAP (123) went ahead of the BJP (108). The Congress was marching ahead in 12 seats.
Most exit polls had predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.
Most exit polls had predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.
While the AAP had fielded 138 women candidates, the BJP and the Congress had nominated 136 and 129, respectively.
While the AAP had fielded 138 women candidates, the BJP and the Congress had nominated 136 and 129, respectively.
The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the MCD was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.
The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the MCD was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.
In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.
In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.