Delhi MCD polls: Election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be held on November 14

The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Thursday, November 14. This time, the mayoral post is reserved for a Dalit candidate.

The tenure for the candidate, however, will be truncated to just five months due to a seven-month delay caused by a political deadlock between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a notice on Monday, the MCD announced that the adjourned meeting for the mayoral elections would be held on at 2 pm on November 14 at its headquarters.

Other adjourned meetings from May, June, July, August, and September will also be held on the same day.

The notice from the Municipal Secretary's office mentioned that the meeting is being held “by the order of the mayor.”

MCD Mayor post reserved for Dalit candidate The mayoral polls have been pending since April. According to the MCD rules, elections for the mayor are held annually in April, with a five-year tenure, comprising five single-year terms on a rotation basis.

The first year is reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the final two years again for the open category.

The AAP said the election was greenlit “as instructed by Arvind Kejriwal.” The party was quoted by PTI as saying, “The Aam Aadmi Party has left no stone unturned to take every possible step for the welfare of Dalit community, whereas it was the BJP who has made Dalit community deprived of it rights. The AAP has made every possibility to empower this community in all aspects.”

MCD polls: Who are the candidates? The AAP announced Devnagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the mayoral position and Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj as the candidate for deputy mayor.

The BJP named Shakurpur councillor Kishan Lal as its mayoral candidate, with Sadatpur councillor Nita Bisht as its choice for deputy mayor.

Delay in MCD polls The delay in elections stemmed from the lack of a presiding officer's appointment by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, who said the procedure required consultation with the Chief Minister.

The process hit a roadblock as then-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was in judicial custody, which prevented the necessary sign-off.