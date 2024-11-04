Delhi MCD polls: Election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be held on November 14

Delhi municipal polls: In a notice on Monday, the MCD announced that the adjourned meeting for the mayoral elections would be held on at 2 pm on November 14 at its headquarters.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 10:18 PM IST
BJP MCD Councillors protesting in house and demanding Dalit Mayor on the post of Delhi Mayor during MCD House meeting at Civic centre in New Delhi, India, on Monday, October 28, 2024.
BJP MCD Councillors protesting in house and demanding Dalit Mayor on the post of Delhi Mayor during MCD House meeting at Civic centre in New Delhi, India, on Monday, October 28, 2024.(Hindustan Times)

The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Thursday, November 14. This time, the mayoral post is reserved for a Dalit candidate.

The tenure for the candidate, however, will be truncated to just five months due to a seven-month delay caused by a political deadlock between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Delhi air pollution news: ₹2.4 cr for 12 city zones to tackle air quality

In a notice on Monday, the MCD announced that the adjourned meeting for the mayoral elections would be held on at 2 pm on November 14 at its headquarters.

Other adjourned meetings from May, June, July, August, and September will also be held on the same day.

The notice from the Municipal Secretary's office mentioned that the meeting is being held “by the order of the mayor.”

Also Read | MCD Poll Results: AAP wrests power from BJP, wins 134 wards of 250 wards

MCD Mayor post reserved for Dalit candidate

The mayoral polls have been pending since April. According to the MCD rules, elections for the mayor are held annually in April, with a five-year tenure, comprising five single-year terms on a rotation basis.

The first year is reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the final two years again for the open category.

Also Read | Denied MCD polls ticket, ex-AAP councillor climbs tower

The AAP said the election was greenlit “as instructed by Arvind Kejriwal.” The party was quoted by PTI as saying, “The Aam Aadmi Party has left no stone unturned to take every possible step for the welfare of Dalit community, whereas it was the BJP who has made Dalit community deprived of it rights. The AAP has made every possibility to empower this community in all aspects.”

MCD polls: Who are the candidates?

The AAP announced Devnagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the mayoral position and Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj as the candidate for deputy mayor.

The BJP named Shakurpur councillor Kishan Lal as its mayoral candidate, with Sadatpur councillor Nita Bisht as its choice for deputy mayor.

Delay in MCD polls

The delay in elections stemmed from the lack of a presiding officer's appointment by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, who said the procedure required consultation with the Chief Minister.

The process hit a roadblock as then-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was in judicial custody, which prevented the necessary sign-off.

This will be the third mayoral term since the AAP came to power in the MCD in December 2022, ending the BJP's 15-year rule by securing 134 out of 250 wards, while the BJP won 104.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi MCD polls: Election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be held on November 14

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.