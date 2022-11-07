Delhi MCD polls: Nomination filing process begins, polling on 4 December

"The issue of notification will be on 7 November and will end on 14 November. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is 19 November. Voting for the polls will be on 4 December and the results will be announced on 7 December," said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner had said at a press conference here, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}