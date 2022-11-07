Delhi MCD polls: Nomination filing process begins, polling on 4 December

The nomination filing process for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections begun on Monday 7 November. The elections will be held on 4 December.
The polling for the civic body will be conducted on 4 December and counting will be done on 7 December, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Vijay Dev had announced on Friday.
"The issue of notification will be on 7 November and will end on 14 November. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is 19 November. Voting for the polls will be on 4 December and the results will be announced on 7 December," said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner had said at a press conference here, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest.
Scrutiny of nominations will be done on 16 November, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 19 November.
With the announcement of the Delhi civic polls, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself, he said.
This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll covering 250 wards will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on 1 and 5 December.
SEC Vijay Dev had said, “We completed the delimitation process in Delhi. Polling stations were redrawn. Now we are prepared for 250 wards in Delhi. The municipal corporation of Delhi has jurisdiction in 68 constituencies. 42 seats reserved for SCs."
Candidates can submit their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm, SEC officials had earlier said.
Soon after the announcement of the date, both the BJP and AAP had exuded confidence that they would emerge victorious. The Delhi Congress asserted that it has been preparing the ground work for the MCD elections for the last one year.
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital from Friday itself.
More than 1.2 lakh posters, banners, hoardings and other such material have been removed in Delhi since the model code of conduct kicked in, according to data shared by authorities on Sunday.
