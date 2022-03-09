Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: MCD polls schedule announcement deferred. Details

Delhi: MCD polls schedule announcement deferred. Details

MCD Elections schedule announcement deferred for next 7 days 
1 min read . 06:15 PM IST Livemint

  • The state election commissioner said he got a communication from the Centre after which it has been decided to postpone the announcement for next 7 days

Delhi municipal corporation Polls 2022: The State Election Commission has deferred the announcement of Delhi MCD poll election dates, The Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. The announcements were deferred after the commission received a communication from the government. 

The state election commissioner said he got a communication from the Centre after which it has been decided to postpone the announcement for the next 7 days, the report said. 

Elections for Municipal Corporation are to be conducted in April this year. There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards. 

Earlier, it was reported that the schedule for MCD elections would be announced at 5 pm. 

Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are wards reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates as well.

