Delhi MCD presents budgetary proposals worth 16,000 crore. Details here

The property tax collected in 2021-22 was ₹2,037.60 crore for the three corporations. In 2022-23, the collection of the unified MCD till 15 November stands at 1,387.37 crore, while the figure for the corresponding period in the previous year was 1,227.02 crore. Thus this year, for this period, the MCD has collected ₹160.35 crore compared to the figures last year, according to the speech.