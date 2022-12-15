Delhi: MCD's 1st meeting on 6 January, Mayor face likely to be announced

Just days after the conclusion of the MCD polls in the national capital, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved the proposal to convene the first meeting of the newly elected Corporation on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the proposal to convene the first meeting of the newly elected Corporation on 6 January, 2023, news agency ANI has reported.
The move came as per the powers vested in the Lt Governor VK Saxena vide Section 73 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.
The proposal to this effect, as per law, was moved by the Commissioner (MCD) on December 12.
Earlier as per reports, speculation of delay in the Delhi mayor's election made rounds. However, the Commissioner's file, approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Minister (Urban Development) and CM Arvind Kejriwal, was received in Raj Niwas on December 14 while LG Saxena accorded his approval on the same day, sources informed ANI.
As per reports, the MCD chairperson, that is, the mayor of the corporation is likely to be announced in the meeting.
Earlier on Saturday BJP's councilor Dr. Monika Pant had alleged that she was approached by a woman who made lucrative offers in exchange for support of AAP during the Mayor elections.
On this, the BJP leader Ashish Sood had tweeted, "What to expect from the most corrupt party @AamAadmiParty in the shortest possible time, now they want to change the decision of the people of Delhi with the looted money of Delhi. @ArvindKejriwal You are for sale, @BJP4Delhi not a councillor, don't even try, otherwise you will not be able to collect broom straws."
In the recently concluded MCD elections, AAP successfully won a full majority with 134 seats in a 250-member corporation. The BJP was restricted to 109 seats and the Congress managed to win 9 seats. The win is seen as a shot-in the arm for Arvind Kejriwal whose government in Delhi face several run-ins with the Lieutenant Governor and the MCD.
"Thanks to the people of Delhi for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us together have to make Delhi clean and beautiful," tweeted AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
